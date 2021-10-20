Teen held in officer’s death says he wanted to kill himself

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A teenager held in the killing of a South Florida police officer has a lengthy criminal record. His arrest report says 18-year-old Jasen Banegas told police he was trying to kill himself to avoid returning to jail. Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino confronted Banegas after getting a call about a man breaking into cars. The report says the two men scuffled and then Banegas pulled out a stolen semi-automatic handgun and shot Chirino. Another officer arrived and arrested Banegas. The teen is being held without bond on a first degree murder charge.