Official: Narrative of riders filming train rape is false

By CLAUDIA LAUER

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, the prosecutor handling the case said. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer made the assertion Thursday during a news conference in which he also stressed any witness to the Oct. 13 attack should share information without fear that they would be charged. The news conference comes after days of police saying multiple passengers were present for the assault, with some appearing to hold their phones in the direction of the attack.