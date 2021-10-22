Mumbai cinemas reopen after 18 months as life swings back

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Movie theaters in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai have reopened after more than 18 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters opened to half capacity Friday, following the guidelines released last month, but struggled to lure the public back and mostly re-released earlier hits. Mumbai has been one of the country’s worst-affected by the pandemic but has gradually reopened following a dramatic drop in both COVID-19 cases and deaths. Indian filmmakers have lined up major big-ticket releases ahead of the Diwali festival when sales peak and audiences flock to theaters. India witnessed a crushing coronavirus surge earlier this year but life has swung back to normal. Markets buzz with activity and foreign tourists are allowed again.