1st big New Orleans parade since pandemic a go: Krewe of Boo

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Parade-loving New Orleans is about to get its groove back. Witches, goblins and masked creatures are set to take to the streets Saturday night in the city’s first large, float parade since the pandemic ended such frivolity. The Krewe of Boo parade features riders on floats dressed up in Halloween-themed outfits throwing trinkets to the crowds. Mardi Gras 2020 was largely credited with contributing to the city becoming an early hot spot for the coronavirus. Krewe of Boo was canceled last year and this year’s Mardi Gras was a subdued affair without parades. But as vaccinations became widespread and infections dropped, the city began loosening restrictions.