Published 4:52 AM

Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says prison employees will do once-a-week rehearsals to prepare for the state’s first execution since 2012. Cain tells The Associated Press that rehearsals are usually done once a month at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He says employees use a “very detailed” protocol. Cain confirms that the state has obtained drugs to do the lethal injection, but he won’t say how. The Mississippi Supreme on Thursday set a Nov. 17 execution date for David Neal Cox. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to killing his wife, Kim, in 2010 in the northern Mississippi town of Shannon.

