Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

By SAMYA KULLAB and TAMEEM AKHGAR

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least two civilians, including a child. Four others were wounded. Two bombs detonated Saturday as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child. A district police chief says no Taliban fighters were harmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban. A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack.