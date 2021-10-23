Striking bourbon workers scheduled to vote on new contract

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Striking workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers are scheduled to vote on a new contract with Heaven Hill on Saturday. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago. They formed picket lines at the company’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky, after rejecting a previous contract proposal. The dispute revolved around health care and scheduling. The company and union officials announced a tentative agreement on Friday, just days after the company signaled it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations.