Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greek Orthodox officials say the spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians has been hospitalized in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day U.S. visit. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America says Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to leave for a service at a cathedral in the nation’s capital when he felt unwell. The archdiocese says Bartholomew was advised by his doctor to rest and to go to a local hospital for observation. The 81-year-old Bartholomew is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.