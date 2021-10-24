Uganda’s president says deadly blast likely a terrorist act

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says an explosion at an eatery in the capital, Kampala, was an apparent terrorist act. Museveni said Sunday that three people entered the eatery in a suburb of the city the previous evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. He provided no more details in a series of Twitter posts but vowed to “get the perpetrators.” Police said in a statement that at least one person had died and seven others were wounded in the blast.