All Czech students to be tested to curb surge in virus cases

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government is requiring children to get tested for COVID-19 as part of efforts to curtail a recent steep rise in cases. The education minister said all elementary and high schools are required to test the country’s 1.4 million students in two waves on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29. Officials say medical experts recommended the mass testing. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the outgoing Czech government and members of the opposition forming a new government discussed additional coronavirus measures on Friday. He declined to detail the new measures, which the government is set to approve early next week. He says both teams agreed on the importance of vaccination.