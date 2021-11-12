Paris Muslim leaders mark 6 years since Bataclan attacks

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Mosque is marking the six-year anniversary on Friday of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital that killed 90 people. Muslim leaders are laying a wreath at the venue, one day before a broader commemoration takes place. It is occurring a day early because of commitments relating to the Eid al-Adha festival. The anniversary comes with renewed focus in France, amid a trial into the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. Jihadists detonated suicide vests and opened fire on cafes, before massacring spectators of a concert at the Bataclan. A total of 130 people were killed.