Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:07 PM

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

KTVZ

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appears to have settled on a strategy as a handful of Republican lawmakers stir outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments: If you can’t police them, promote them. Success in Congress was once measured by bills passed and constituents reached. But after Donald Trump’s presidency the ability to enrage has become a potent metric for Republicans looking to reclaim a House majority next year by firing up Trump supporters.  That’s helped elevate a group of far-right lawmakers — including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. In the past, their inflammatory comments would likely have made them pariahs. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content