Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to warn Vladimir Putin during a video call Tuesday that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine. The U.S. president is seeking a diplomatic solution to deal with the tens of thousands of Russian troops mass near the Ukraine border. White House officials say Biden will make clear that his administration is prepared to exact new sanctions against the Kremlin that would have huge costs for the Russian economy. Putin, meanwhile, is expected to demand guarantees from Biden that the NATO military alliance will never expand to include Ukraine. Biden has said he won’t accept such “red lines.”