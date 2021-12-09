Car likely driven on purpose into Niagara River, police say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a car stuck in the icy waters above Niagara Falls was likely driven into the river on purpose. The New York State Park Police said Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew recovered the body of a woman in her late 60s from the vehicle. Authorities have not officially identified the woman. Her cause of death is still being determined. The car remains mostly submerged in fast-moving water about 50 yards above the falls. It’s unclear how the car got into the water.