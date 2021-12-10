Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 who helped plan Trump rallies

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing six more people who the panel says were involved in the organization and planning of rallies that aimed to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, says some worked to stage the rallies and “some appeared to have had direct communication” with then-President Trump as they were planning. The rallies before and during the Jan. 6 riot are a major focus of the committee’s investigation. Committee members want to know who financed the events and whether organizers were in close touch with the White House and members of Congress as they planned the events.