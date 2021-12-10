US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has announced financial sanctions and other restrictions on 15 people and 10 entities in China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day. The actions announced Friday by the Treasury Department also include investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system. The measures include a ban on travel to the U.S. for two Chinese government officials who have been involved with the repression of Uyghurs and other minorities in the far western Xinjiang region of the country.