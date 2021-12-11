Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers Saturday in the Kensington area of west London. He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area near the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William and his family. The force said “shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.