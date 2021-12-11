Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting dead one and wounding the other. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, the first since the group on Friday announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the government. The truce had been announced in November amid peace talks between the two sides. The assault took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.