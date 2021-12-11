Turkey’s Erdogan says social media a ‘threat to democracy’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described social media as one of the main threats to democracy. Erdogan discussed the topic in a video message to a government-organized communications conference on Saturday. His government is pursuing legislation to criminalize fake news and disinformation online. Critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech. Pro-government media reports say the legislation would establish a social media regulator and make disseminating disinformation and fake news criminal offenses punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment. Erdogan says he is trying to protect vulnerable sections of society “against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”