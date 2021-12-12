Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the slain man as a 31-year-old who was hit by a gunshot in the head. Israeli media reported that paramilitary Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man. There was no immediate comment from the Border Police. The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the West Bank, even in territories that are under control of the Palestinian Authority.