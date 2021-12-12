Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students, is due in court for a procedural hearing. Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. The purpose of Monday’s hearing is to prepare for the next hearing, set for Dec. 20. It’s at the later hearing that a a judge would hear evidence and decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Crumbley to trial. It’s possible the case could be put on hold if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.