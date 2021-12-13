Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for gov’t services

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order aimed at saving Americans time and frustration when dealing with the federal government. Monday’s order will attempt to streamline a broad range of services: renewing passports, applying for Social Security benefits, getting aid after natural disasters and much more. Two senior White House officials have confirmed details of the executive order before the announcement. The order is aimed at reducing the current bureaucratic runaround, under which people often have to visit offices, endure long phone calls or struggle with the delays of mail and fax machines when trying to contact federal agencies.