Cyprus OKs COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will start vaccinating kids between the ages of 5 to 11 in fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant on the eastern Mediterranean island nation. Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela also said individuals can receive booster shots two weeks sooner than the previously mandatory six-month waiting period after their second vaccine shot. New measures announced after Monday’s Cabinet meeting also tightened restrictions aimed at infected individuals or anyone qualifying as a close contact. Hadjipantela said anyone diagnosed with the omicron variant or any other new mutation will have to undergo compulsory isolation at their usual residence.