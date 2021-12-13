Finland: Architect’s ephemeral lake art a winter tradition

BY JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row. On Dec. 4, Pasi Widgren drew a fox that measures about 90 meters (295.3 feet) from edge to edge on Lake Pitkajarvi, north of Helsinki. Widgren has drawn animals on local lakes every winter since 2016 near his home in a village not far from Lahti, a town of 120,000. The drawings disappear when more snow falls or when the ice melts. He says his goal is to make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful setting.