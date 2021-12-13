Greece: 3 jailed pending trial for attack over virus checks

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Court authorities in northern Greece have jailed three people pending trial over an attack on a high school principal by vigilantes opposing virus restrictions. Another 8 suspects were released late Monday on condition that they present themselves regularly at their local police station and keep 400 meters (yards) away from schools. The attack occurred Friday near the town of Katerini. Police said a group of people allegedly grabbed and handcuffed the 61-year-old principal ahead of a daily COVID-19 entry check of students at the school and forced him into a car. They drove him to a precinct where they invited police to charge him with ostensibly breaching constitutional freedoms. Instead, police detained the suspected vigilantes.