Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Lawmakers have also revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts reveal that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. The panel voted 9-0 to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman.