Jim Bob Duggar among candidates in Arkansas primary election

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Voters in northwest Arkansas are deciding who to nominate for a vacant state Senate seat Tuesday in a special primary election where the candidates include “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar. Duggar is among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the state Senate seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The election comes days after Duggar’s son, Josh Duggar, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography. If needed, a runoff election will be held Jan. 11 with the special election set for Feb. 8.