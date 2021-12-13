Man allegedly tried to hire cellmate in Indiana to kill 14

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to attacking a 13-year-old girl who was attending an Indiana University violin camp has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly trying to hire his jail cellmate to kill the victim’s parents and a dozen other people. The Herald-Times reports 19-year-old Dongwook Ko allegedly provided a hit list to the 39-year-old man who was his cellmate at the Clay County jail in Brazil, Indiana. Court documents allege Ko believed his cellmate was a gang member who would arrange the torture and killings of 14 people connected to his conviction in the 2019 attack on the girl, including her parents, witnesses and two prosecutors. A message seeking comment was left Monday for one of Ko’s attorneys.