McConnell, Spears, Osaka: A look at 2021’s notable quotes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A line from a speech given from the U.S. Senate floor before rioters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2021. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was urging fellow Republicans to abandon their effort to overrule the election victory of President Joe Biden when he said: “The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken.” Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, said he picks quotes that are important or revealing of the spirit of the times, not because they are necessarily eloquent or admirable.