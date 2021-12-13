New sentencing hearing for former Tennessee death row inmate

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has heard testimony and watched a gruesome crime scene video during a sentencing hearing for a former death row inmate. The video was entered into evidence in the case of Pervis Payne, who received the death penalty for the 1987 killings of a mother and daughter but was removed from death row last month after he was found intellectually disabled by court experts. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan must decide whether Payne will serve two life terms consecutively or at the same time. Her decision will determine whether Payne is eligible for parole in about 30 years, or after just six years.