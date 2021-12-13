Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia has vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security. Monday’s vote sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.’s most powerful body. The proposal was spearheaded by Ireland and Niger. The measure called for incorporating information on the security implications of climate change so the council could consider root causes of conflict or factors that increase risk. Some 113 of the U.N.’s 193 member countries supported the proposal, including 12 of the council’s 15 members. But India and veto-wielding Russia voted no, and China abstained.