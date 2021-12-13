Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan’s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Protesters took to the streets Monday in Khartoum and other cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25. The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. The protests have increased pressure on the military and Hamdok.