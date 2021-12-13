Union rep: Teachers should not be crawling on ice for money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The head of a teachers union says a fundraising event that featured teachers on their hands and knees fetching dollar bills between periods of a junior hockey league game in South Dakota should not have happened. The so-called “Dash For Cash” event in Sioux Falls Saturday night was a competition from which 10 local teachers were selected to shovel up money for school projects. They had five minutes to collect as many of the 5,000 one-dollar bills that were spread out on carpet at center ice. Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, says the state “shouldn’t be forcing teachers to crawl around on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms.”