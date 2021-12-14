1st meeting of Germany’s new COVID panel as infections ease

BERLIN (AP) — Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic are holding their first meeting. The meeting Tuesday comes amid signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates. Germany’s disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. That’s compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. Experts say it’s too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect infection rates. Protests against the measures flared in several German states over the weekend and on Monday. German security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement that opposes pandemic restrictions are becoming increasingly radicalized.