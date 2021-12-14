2nd Ohio city that voted to criminalize abortion repeals ban

MASON, Ohio (AP) — One of the Ohio cities that voted recently to criminalize abortion within its limits has reversed its decision. The city of Mason’s council repealed its ordinance in a 6-1 vote Monday. The decision came after two council members who supported the ban were expelled by voters in November and after over 2,000 residents signed a petition aimed at taking the issue to the ballot. The measure made it illegal to procure or perform an abortion within city limits or to “aid and abet” the procedure by providing money, transportation or medical instructions. Abortion rights supporters decried it as unconstitutional.