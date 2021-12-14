AP Breakthrough Entertainer: ‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damson Idris transformed from his real life British-speaking Nigerian persona into a canny drug kingpin character with a West Coast accent on FX’s popular crime drama “Snowfall.” Idris made his presence felt as Franklin Saint, a young street-minded entrepreneur who was educated in an upper class neighborhood. But he was determined to get into the drug game to take care of the people around him. Through the show, his popularity has grown exponentially over the past four seasons of the critically-acclaimed series. He’ll serve as a co-producer of season five. Idris’ breakthrough role landed him other opportunities including “The Twilight Zone,” “Black Mirror,” “Farming” and Netflix’s “Outside the Wire.”