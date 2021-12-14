EU’s top court boosts the rights of same-sex parents

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A ruling by the European Union’s top court has boosted the rights of same-sex parents and their children in the 27-nation bloc. The European Court of Justice said a child with two mothers certified in one EU nation must also be recognized by the other EU members as such. The ruling was based on a case in Bulgaria, where a local court questioned whether authorities could refuse to register the birth of a Bulgarian citizen born in Spain to married mothers. The lack of such a birth certificate could impede the child’s freedom of movement across the bloc, a cornerstone of EU policy.