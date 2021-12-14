Jury: Contractor responsible for massive water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury found a private contractor that accidentally dug into a Florida water main responsible for leaving nearly a quarter-million people without water for days. The verdict reached late Monday means Florida Communications Concepts could be held liable for tens of millions of dollars. During the weeklong trial, jurors learned that workers for the company believed they had encountered a big rock and drilled a 6-inch hole into a 42-inch main at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. It caused disruption in all or part of seven cities and Port Everglades in June 2019.