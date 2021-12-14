Myanmar journalist reported to have died in army custody

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A local freelance photojournalist in Myanmar has died in military custody after being arrested last week during the course of his work. Colleagues and a friend of his family who spoke anonymously for their own safety, said Soe Naing was arrested Friday when he and a colleague were in downtown Yangon taking photos during a nationwide “silent strike” called by opponents of military rule. They said he was sent to a military interrogation center in Yangon. His family was informed of his death Tuesday. Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in custody since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.