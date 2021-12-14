State details of AP’s review of potential voter fraud cases

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press spent months contacting hundreds of local election offices in the political battleground states where former President Donald Trump and his allies disputed his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. In all, the review found fewer than 475 instances of potential cases of voter fraud in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. That’s nowhere near Biden’s total margin of victory in those states of more than 311,000 votes. Here are details from the AP review in each of those states.