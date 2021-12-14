US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

The Arctic continues to deteriorate as global warming increases. A new federal Arctic report card Tuesday highlights all sorts of problems for the world’s northern region. They now include expansion of beavers which are creating dams that worsen permafrost thaw. Greenland’s summit station this summer got its first ever rainfall. Usually it is so cold there that it only snows. While not as many records were broken this year as in the past, federal scientists say conditions are alarming and worsening. And the World Meteorological Organization now confirms an all-time high temperature for the Arctic of 100 degrees set in Siberia in June 2020.