DA’s last big decision: Whether to charge Trump

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After a dozen years in office, one piece of unfinished business remains for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. before he retires at the end of the month. Will the prosecutor known for his caution go out with a bang by bringing criminal charges against Donald Trump? Vance has spent more than two years investigating the former president. So far he has been coy about whether he’ll seek Trump’s indictment or leave the decision to the next district attorney. Fellow Democrat Alvin Bragg takes over the office Jan. 1.