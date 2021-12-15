Discontent with Johnson imperils his future, UK virus rules

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions about his future after almost 100 Conservative lawmakers defied him and opposed new restrictions to help slow the fast-spreading omicron variant. The measures were approved with opposition support and took effect Wednesday. Conservative lawmaker Mark Harper said the vote was “a very clear message that colleagues are not happy with how the government is operating.” Johnson’s approval ratings have plummeted and many Conservatives have lost faith in his response to the pandemic. Still, Britain recorded 78,610 new virus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total of the pandemic, and health officials say infections are doubling about every two days.