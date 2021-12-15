Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated to safety as a powerful typhoon blows toward the central and southern Philippines and as authorities are warning the public to avoid crowds after the omicron strain of the coronavirus was detected in the country. Forecasters said they last tracked Typhoon Rai, which has sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of southern Surigao del Norte province. It was blowing northwestward at 25 kph (15 mph). The typhoon, locally called Odette, was expected to slam into the Dinagat Islands in the country’s southeast later Thursday, they said.