Syria says Israeli missiles target military posts in south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli rockets have hit army posts in the country’s south, killing one soldier and causing material damage. State media quotes an unidentified military official as saying that rockets fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early Thursday activated Syrian air defenses and that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted. But the official says one Syrian soldier was killed and there was damage to the area. The official didn’t specify where the missiles hit in southern Syria.