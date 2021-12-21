Israeli fire kills Palestinian after attempted car ramming

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army says troops killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to carry out a car-ramming attack near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian media are saying that soldiers opened fire at the vehicle, killing the man and causing the car to veer off course and burst into flames. Tuesday’s incident comes days after a weekend of intensified Israel-Palestinian violence across the West Bank. Violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians was ignited last Thursday evening when a Jewish settler was shot dead by at least one Palestinian gunman.