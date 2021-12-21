Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:01 AM

Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash

KTVZ

DENVER (AP) — An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a crash that killed four people in Colorado. More than 4.5 million people have signed the change.org petition urging Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2019 wreck. He testified his semitrailer’s brakes failed as he descended a steep grade. Prosecutors argued he could have used a runaway ramp alongside Interstate 70. The Denver Gazette reports Polis’ office would welcome an application. That would have to wait until an appeal is considered in court.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content