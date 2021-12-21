US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says dozens of agents will wear body cameras for the first time as part of six-month pilot project. ICE officials say members of SWAT-like teams who work for a component of ICE known as Homeland Security Investigations will use body cams in Houston, Newark, New Jersey, and New York during the test. The teams make arrests and execute search warrants in transnational federal cases involving such crimes as drug and human trafficking and fraud. ICE plans to expand the pilot to include the officers who carry out immigration enforcement. In September, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives became the first federal law enforcement agents to use body cameras.