Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

By MOSHE EDRI

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israel Antiquities Authority says it’s discovered remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of silver and bronze coins and Roman and medieval artifacts. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea date to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago. They were found during an underwater survey conducted by the authority’s Marine Archaeology Unit in the past two months. Among the artifacts recovered from the site were figurines, bells, ceramics, and a golden ring with an engraved gemstone with the image of “the Good Shepherd,” an early symbol of Jesus.