Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii. He set off for a hike on Mauna Kea Tuesday morning. Rangers weren’t able to reach him when it got dark because he had left the wrong contact number at the visitor information center. Rescuers used his 911 calls to connect with him and pinpoint his location. Rescuers found him that night in a small cave. He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital. Rangers say the summit is dangerous because of extreme altitude and weather.